County’s Former Home for Destitute Children has a Story

History of building, people and stories of children told
(Peterboro, NY) Donna Dorrance Burdick, town of Smithfield historian, will present “The Story of the Madison County Home for Destitute Children” on Tuesday July 20 at 7 p.m. at the Peterboro Area Museum, 4608 Peterboro Road.
The museum is located at the east end of the Peterboro Hamlet Green in the former school house for the Madison County Home for Destitute Children. Using never-before-seen images of the building and people associated with the Home and stories of the children themselves, Burdick will answer questions posed to museum members in the museum’s newsletter in early 2010.
Burdick’s explanations will include a description of the person responsible for the establishment of the Home and its location, the identity and history of the person who was first admitted to the Home, the significance and artist of the star on the ceiling of the Home, and the connection of the Home to the Gerrit Smith Infirmary at Eaton.
The public is welcomed to this program.
For more information, contact bspokows@twcny.rr.com or 315-684-9022.
I am interested in viewing the program documents.I’m particularly interested in what the childrens names were during early 1908 thru 1920,as well as how the facility recieved the children. Is there any information as to who the Parent were and where they lived? How might I purchase your presentation. I think some of my relatives were there in 1909. A cousin of mine said she saw a picture of the kids and teachers of 1909 on the front porch and I’m hoping the historical society has something I’d be interested in. I live in Tavares,Fl so not able to come by in person. Thank you for any help you can give me. James W. Kimber
My Grandfather was a child in this house. It would be very interesting to find out more about this.