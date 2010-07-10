County’s Former Home for Destitute Children has a Story

History of building, people and stories of children told

(Peterboro, NY) Donna Dorrance Burdick, town of Smithfield historian, will present “The Story of the Madison County Home for Destitute Children” on Tuesday July 20 at 7 p.m. at the Peterboro Area Museum, 4608 Peterboro Road.

The museum is located at the east end of the Peterboro Hamlet Green in the former school house for the Madison County Home for Destitute Children. Using never-before-seen images of the building and people associated with the Home and stories of the children themselves, Burdick will answer questions posed to museum members in the museum’s newsletter in early 2010.

Burdick’s explanations will include a description of the person responsible for the establishment of the Home and its location, the identity and history of the person who was first admitted to the Home, the significance and artist of the star on the ceiling of the Home, and the connection of the Home to the Gerrit Smith Infirmary at Eaton.

The public is welcomed to this program.

For more information, contact bspokows@twcny.rr.com or 315-684-9022.

