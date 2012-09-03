Antique Car Show, Flea Market is Sept. 9

(Wampsville, NY – Sept. 2012) The Mohican Model A Ford Club’s annual Antique Car Show & Flea Market will be held Sept. 9, rain or shine on the grounds of the Wampsville Firemen’s Field. This is the club’s 52 year holding the event.
In past years, the show has held more than 600 cars with up to 100 for sale in the corral. There are spaces for 400 vendors displaying auto parts, antiques and collectibles, many items for sale.
Registration automobile judging will be held from 8 a.m. to noon with judging beginning at noon. Automobile owners must pre-register to be judged. Cars for sale will not be judged. Trophies will be awarded in 37 classes.
The flea market is open all day.
The event also includes breakfast and lunch served up by the fire department and the opportunity to win cash prizes in a raffle drawing.
There is no admission fee for spectators.
Are dogs permitted?
i can’t say for sure but any event with lots of people and excitement, it’s probably best to leave the dogs at home.
new environments can make even the most loveable lap dog feel on guard and protective of his human family member.
just my opinion.
I would hope no dogs