New statistics highlight the need to tackle the heroin epidemic head-on

“The year is not over yet and already we have surpassed the number of heroin deaths that happened in 2015. Forty-six people have lost their lives as opposed to 44 in 2015. This distressing news drives home what we already know – heroin has stolen far too many lives in this community.

“I’ve been fighting to take on the heroin and opioid epidemic and ensure those struggling with addiction receive the necessary treatment and support.

“To limit access to these dangerous drugs, we took some first steps by driving money to start a heroin and opioid treatment program and for safe drug collection programs. We also passed legislation to limit the amount of painkillers that can be prescribed by doctors.

“To help those suffering from drug dependency and those on the road to recovery, I fought to expand insurance coverage for treatment and increased access to treatment centers. But we need to do more. We need more resources and I’ll keep pushing for insurance companies to cover 90 days of inpatient treatment because it’s key to breaking the cycle of addiction.

“ It’s important to bring the community together so we can continue making strides in tackling addiction. I recently hosted a community roundtable of medical professionals to find solutions to this crisis. I will not sit idly by while our friends, neighbors and loved ones continue to lose their lives to this disease. By coming together, we can begin to make progress in our battle against heroin, reverse the trend and reduce overdoses and deaths.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

