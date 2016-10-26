LETTERS: What is new is not always better

To the Editor:

What is new is not always better.

Undoubtedly, change is needed in Albany, but, at the risk of the visual image, when it comes to your vote for state Assembly, please do not throw the baby (Magee) out with the bathwater (Albany).

This year incumbent Bill Magee will run against Brookfield Town Supervisor John Salka for the state Assembly seat. As a resident of Brookfield, we’ve heard a lot of “talk” from challenger Salka; however, has he “walked the walk?”

When casting your vote, please consider who talks versus who delivers:

There is not a community or school in this district that cannot point to improvements thanks to Bill Magee. Take a drive through the challenger’s town of Brookfield.

Magee is a representative who listens to his constituents. Salka instituted limits on public comment during town meetings.

Magee drives through communities in his own car – and has done this for years. Challenger Salka wants a special “mobile unit.”

Magee represents positive leadership in Albany versus the negative campaign tactics and misleading “facts” presented by his opponent, Salka.

Most important, Magee has made helping the district his life, not a political stepping stone.

Sincerely,

Honna Whelley-Bowen, Brookfield

