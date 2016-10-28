Notice of venue change: Medical Aid in Dying community discussion

Please take notice that the venue location for the Community Discussion of the Medical Aid in Dying Act has been changed to the Dorothy Smith Center for Advocacy at RCIL (located at 1607 Genesee St., Utica). This legislation intends to amend the public health law in relation to a terminally ill patient’s request for and use of medication for medical aid in dying.
RCIL extends an invitation to the community at large to this conference being held at the Dorothy Smith Center for Advocacy at RCIL (1607 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13502) Thursday, Nov. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. registration begins at 8:15 a.m.).
The Medical Aid in Dying Act touches every generation across many socio-economic groups in the Mohawk Valley and across New York State; which raises many legal, ethical and political questions. As a stakeholder in the community, RCIL will provide the forum where the issues may be understood, discussed and debated.
Pre-registration is required. General Admission is $25 per person ($12 for Students/Seniors) and includes lunch. Please register by calling 315-272- 2987 or online at http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=jm57sfyab&oeidk=a07ed2mfmc3cc973f24. For more information about this conference, including the conference schedule and speaker bios, visit http://www.rcil.com/medical-aid- in-dying- conference.
The Resource Center for Independent Living (RCIL) is a non-profit organization that assists people with disabilities to control and direct their own care so that they can live their lives, their way. To learn more about RCIL, visit www.rcil.com or call 315-797-4642.
False advertising is used to pass assisted suicide laws. If they are really supporting individual choices and rights they would provide an ordinary witness to the self administration of the lethal dose. Without a witness they are promoting forced euthanasia.
I learned after caring for my wife during her last 18 months of declining autonomy. I was surprised that you can work on 4 hours sleep. I focus on how these bills are written, their omissions and how they could be administered to my wife.
Note much abuse has been documented in the Oregon assisted suicide system.
See the federal case of Thomas Middleton who was killed with the Oregon law for his assets. Note that the Oregon system did not detect this abuse due to a lack of transparency. Even organ traffickers can thrive under cover of this covert system.
Respectfully submitted,
Bradley Williams
President
MTaas dot org
PS:
The promoters have done the public a disservice. They are guilty of false advertising. Their ordinary bait and switch campaign is demonstrated by their chanting “must self-administer” then they do not provide in their legislation for an ordinary witness of the “self-administration”. The difference is that a witness would honor individual rights, without a witness it allows euthanasia. If the individual changed their mind no one would ever know. And we know that 30% do change their mind according to Oregon’s records. This omission eviscerates the flaunted safeguards putting the entire population at risk of exploitation by the medical industrial complex, organ traffickers and predatory heirs. Does that sound like a dangerous public policy to you?