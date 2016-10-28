Notice of venue change: Medical Aid in Dying community discussion

Please take notice that the venue location for the Community Discussion of the Medical Aid in Dying Act has been changed to the Dorothy Smith Center for Advocacy at RCIL (located at 1607 Genesee St., Utica). This legislation intends to amend the public health law in relation to a terminally ill patient’s request for and use of medication for medical aid in dying.

RCIL extends an invitation to the community at large to this conference being held at the Dorothy Smith Center for Advocacy at RCIL (1607 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13502) Thursday, Nov. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. registration begins at 8:15 a.m.).

The Medical Aid in Dying Act touches every generation across many socio-economic groups in the Mohawk Valley and across New York State; which raises many legal, ethical and political questions. As a stakeholder in the community, RCIL will provide the forum where the issues may be understood, discussed and debated.

Pre-registration is required. General Admission is $25 per person ($12 for Students/Seniors) and includes lunch. Please register by calling 315-272- 2987 or online at http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=jm57sfyab&oeidk=a07ed2mfmc3cc973f24. For more information about this conference, including the conference schedule and speaker bios, visit http://www.rcil.com/medical-aid- in-dying- conference.

The Resource Center for Independent Living (RCIL) is a non-profit organization that assists people with disabilities to control and direct their own care so that they can live their lives, their way. To learn more about RCIL, visit www.rcil.com or call 315-797-4642.

