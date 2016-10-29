Town of Clay man charged with possession of child pornography

On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2016, Joseph T. Osher, Sr., 66, of 4255 Barnside Lane, Clay, was arrested by the New York State Police Major Crimes Unit for one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony and one count of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.
Osher was arraigned by Judge Jokl in the Town of Dewitt Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Clay Town Court Nov. 3, 2016, at 5 p.m.
This arrest was the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Midstate Child Exploitation Task Force which includes members of the FBI and New York State Police.
I heard that this man was found not guilty of the charges. If so, why isn’t there a press release stating so? I realize that everyone works tirelessly to protect, but if a person is found innocent,who posts that release to publicly clear the name of tje accused?
Thank you for how hard you try to keep our lives safe!