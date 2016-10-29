Town of Clay man charged with possession of child pornography

On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2016, Joseph T. Osher, Sr., 66, of 4255 Barnside Lane, Clay, was arrested by the New York State Police Major Crimes Unit for one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony and one count of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.

Osher was arraigned by Judge Jokl in the Town of Dewitt Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Clay Town Court Nov. 3, 2016, at 5 p.m.

This arrest was the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Midstate Child Exploitation Task Force which includes members of the FBI and New York State Police.

