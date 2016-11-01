LETTER: Endorses Myers, Schumer

To the Editor:

I am endorsing Kim Myers and Chuck Schumer, a real mensch.

As Town of Lebanon supervisor, I represent a rural constituency that wants affordable taxes, quality services and local job growth as well as environmental protection, quality organic farm to market products and support for the solar utility we want to create in Madison County that the utilities are obstructing.

Madison County is looking for support with its one in a kind dynamic landfill and Agricultural and Renewable Energy Park, its solar projects, its control of unfunded mandates from state and federal sources and growth of our agritourism and farm to market economies.

We also need to end the brain drain causing our young people to leave due to the lack of good-paying jobs. We also need support to grow our private mental health and drug treatment sector to manage the growing problem and create more access to programs in southern Madison County.

Finally, we need to see a massive infrastructure upgrade particularly of roads, bridges, broadband and internet/phone access which is critical not only to public safety but economic development.

Kim and Chuck will make a great team advocating for Upstate for these resources and their deployment here.

Kim Myers enjoys a strong environmental record and rating, and she is the only candidate I am aware of who took the time to visit our progressive landfill and ARE park, solar facilities and Fenner wind farm projects as well as learn about our ag development farm to market projects.

I have no doubt she will be a strong voice for rural economic development given her local roots in Broome County where she has served as a school board member and county legislator. She knows all about unfunded mandates that impact property taxes and quality of life.

Senator Schumer is potentially poised to be the next Senate Majority Leader if the Senate “flips” so that would be very good news for Upstate New York.

I do not normally endorse but in this case, I think these are two excellent candidates we all should support. I hear a lot of good things from my Republican colleagues about Kim Myers and Senator Schumer has done right by Madison County when it counted always.

Jim Goldstein, Lebanon Supervisor

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

