Brewerton man arrested for predatory sexual assault against a child

State Police in North Syracuse arrested 40-year-old, Kevin J. Cannizzo from 6125 McKinley Road in Brewerton for predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A felony.

Cannizzo is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with an 11-year-old female at his residence in 2012. He was arraigned in the Town of Cicero Court and was remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center without bail. Cannizzo is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cicero Court Nov. 7, 2016, at 11 a.m.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation or defendant, they are asked to contact State Police Investigators at SP North Syracuse (315) 455-2922.

