Oswego County man charged with animal cruelty

State Police arrested Anthony C. Deroose, age 50, from 1133 County Route 48 Richland, NY for Section 353 of the NYS Agriculture and Markets Law – Cruelty to an Animal, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Troopers were called to his residence after a neighbor called 911 to report Deroose was striking his dog while it was chained up to a tree in his backyard. When Troopers arrived they observed a dog lying inside the residence with apparent wounds to the head and signs of being undernourished.

Deroose was arraigned in the Town of Richland Court and is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The dog was taken into custody by Animal Control Officer Dunn to the city of Oswego Animal Shelter.

