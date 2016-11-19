«  
  »

Schneiderman issues statement on $25 million Trump University settlement

Attorny_General_Eric_T_SchneidermanAttorney General Eric T. Schneiderman issued the following statement on the $25 million settlement agreement reached in Trump University case:

In 2013, my office sued Donald Trump for swindling thousands of innocent Americans out of  millions of dollars through a scheme known at Trump University. Donald Trump fought us every step of the way, filing baseless charges and fruitless appeal s and refusing to settle for even modest amounts of compensation for the victims of his phony university. Today, that all changes. Today’s $25 million settlement agreement is a stunning reversal by Donald Trump and a major victory for the over 6,000 victims of his fraudulent university.

I am pleased that under the terms of this settlement, every victim will receive restitution and that Donald Trump will pay up to $1 million in penalties to the State of New York for violating state education laws. The victims of Trump University have waited years for today’s result and I am pleased that their patience–and persistence–will be rewarded by this $25 million settlement.

November 19th, 2016 | Category: Crime, Top Story

1 comment to Schneiderman issues statement on $25 million Trump University settlement

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  