Solvay woman arrested on eavesdropping charges

colelli-ellenState Police arrested Ellen R. Colelli, 56, from 712 N. Orchard Road in Solvay, for one count of eavesdropping, a class “E” felony.

Colelli is accused of unlawfully listening to Geddes town employees through the use of video surveillance equipment that was installed inside the town office building.

Colelli was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Solvay Village Court Jan. 5, 2017, at 4 p.m.

