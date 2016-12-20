Holy Cross offers international Christmas event for elementary students

Tables laden with delicious treats from many lands lined the edges of Holy Cross Academy’s cafeteria Friday, Dec. 16, as elementary students from St. Patrick’s in Oneida and local homeschool families sampled the delicacies and learned about traditions in several other countries.

“We’re really pleased that our ninth-grade global history students wanted to present Christmas Around the World this year,” said HCA Principal Teri Maciag. “I think it shows the students, both the high schoolers who put the event together and the younger ones who attended, the unity of faith and the beautiful diversity of Christian culture throughout the world.”

At each table, students displayed a poster they had made showing fun facts and pictures from their research about Christmas traditions in their chosen country. But the most popular items presented were samples of traditional holiday foods.

An abundance of pizzelles graced the table for Italy, yule cake and baguettes for France, gingerbread men for Ireland, and marzipan for Germany. HCA’s exchange student from Japan, Shunsuke Ienaga, gave a first-hand look at his country’s Christmas traditions including samples of chocolate cake.

St. Pat’s 6th-grade teacher Becky Billittier appreciated the chance to bring her students to the event. “I think it’s awesome,” she said. “Our kids just love the food and the posters give them an idea of the history of other countries.”

In addition to the tasty treats, HCA’s activities included a coloring contest, a photo booth set up by the 11th-grade class where students could dress up in traditional costumes from other countries and have their pictures taken, and a nativity pageant enacted by the 10th-grade class.

Holy Cross Academy is an independent Catholic junior/senior high school in Oneida. Learn more about it at www.holycrossacademy.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

