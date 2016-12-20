Car crash blocks road in Vernon

At approximately 4:25 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17, Oneida-based state police responded to a 1 car personal injury accident on Town Line Road in the Town of Vernon.

The accident investigation revealed that a 2007 Dodge SUV operated by Melody M. Mumford, 40, of Verona, was westbound on Town Line Road when she lost control on the slush-covered pavement and exited the south side of the roadway.

The vehicle struck a ditch and then sheared off a utility pole, causing phone and cable lines to drop across the roadway. Mumford was transported by Vineall Ambulance to Oneida Healthcare Center for evaluation.

Fire personnel from Vernon and Verona fire departments responded and provided traffic control while the road was closed for approximately one-and-a-half hours awaiting crews from National Grid and Verizon to respond to remove the wires and repair the pole.

Mumford was issued a traffic ticket for failure to keep right, returnable in Vernon Town Court.

