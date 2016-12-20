«  
Pup needs loving forever home

image2Muffin is a 5-year-old, female Basset Hound mix. When she came to the shelter she was suffering from a skin condition. She’s been diagnosed with allergies, which will require medication (possibly for the rest of her life) to keep her healthy inside and out.

She’s a very social dog who enjoys the company of children, loves riding in the car and walks gently on a leash. She would do best as the only pet in your home. Please come see her soon!

For more information, visit http://www.humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

December 20th, 2016

