Madison County Sheriff’s Office blotter

Nov. 29

Peter A. Nichols, Jr., 25, of S. Court St., Canastota, was charged with a probation violation.

Nov. 30

Dustin R. Mihaich, 27, of Francis Road, Cazenovia, was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of .08 percent or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors; unlawful possession of marijuana, speeding, failure to keep right, and changing lanes when a hazard exists.

Dec. 2

Zachary D. Bridge, 18, of Route 20, Madison, was charged with second-degree dissemination of indecent materials to a minor and possession of a sexual performance by a child, both class E felonies; and sexual misconduct (engaging in sexual intercourse with another person without consent), sexual misconduct (engaging in oral sexual conduct or anal sexual conduct with another person without consent), and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old, all class A misdemeanors.

Nov. 29

Kyle R. Young, 32, of East Hill Road, Munnsville, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony and second-degree harassment.

Nov. 30

Katy C. Campbell, 28, of Swamp Road, Morrisville, was charged with second-degree harassment (physical contact).

Nov. 28

Duwayne E. Smith, 48, of Devaul Road, Kirkville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief (intentional damage to property), a class A misdemeanor.

Dec. 3

Ricky A. Torres, 49, of Bennett Street, Oneida, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speeding.

Dec. 3

Joseph Hill, 45 of John Huss Avenue, Bridgeport, was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of .08 percent or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to dim lights.

Nov. 29

Jordan C. Cerio, 29, of Damon Point Road, Bridgeport, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony.

Dec. 4

Travis P. Deeley, 18, of Shattuck Avenue, Oneida, was charged with and sexual misconduct (engaging in sexual intercourse with another person without consent), sexual misconduct (engaging in oral sexual conduct or anal sexual conduct with another person without consent), and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old, all class A misdemeanors.

Dec. 19

Susanne M. Gugula, 29, of Baldwin Road, Fulton, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Dec. 19

John A. Susco, 33, of Westwood Avenue, Mattydale, was charged seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Dec. 14

Patrick R. Crowe, 21, of Johnson Avenue, Bethesda, Md., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Dec. 19

Seth C. Wheeler, 26, of Route 20, Madison, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment (physical contact).

Dec. 12

David A. Oakley, 25, of North Lake Street, Oneida, was charged with an unspecified violation of the Family Court Act.

Dec. 16

Robert F. Miles, Jr., 40, of Cook Road, Munnsville, was charged with an unspecified violation of the Family Court Act.

Dec. 17

Meghan R. Procopio, 18, of Lakeport Road, Chittenango, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Dec. 13

Antwoin D. Goodman, 33, of Whitelaw Road, Canastota, was charged with failure to appear.

Dec. 13

Breanna M. Domena, 21, of Bennett Street, Oneida, wasd charged with a violation of probation.

Dec. 14

Richard T. Eaton, 32, of Chestnut Street, North Syracuse, was charged with failure to pay a fine.

Dec. 17

James J. Henry, 44, of Genesee Street, Chittenango, was charged with failure to obey an executive mandate, a class A misdemeanor.

Dec. 18

Kyle R. Young, 32, of East Hill Road, Munnsville, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony.

Dec. 14

Mellissa A. Phillips, 27, of Route 12, Waterville, was charged with an unspecified violation of the Family Court Act.

