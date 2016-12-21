OPL January calendar – Jan. 1 through Feb. 4, 2017

January 3
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
January 4
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
January 4
Family Story Hour
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children two years of age on up to second graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills.
January 5
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
January 5
OPL Board of Trustees Meeting
Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
The Oneida Public Library Board of Trustees will hold its next meeting in the library’s Local History Room, 220 Broad St. The meeting is open to the public and is handicapped accessible.
January 9 and 10
AARP’S Driver Safety Program
Monday and Tuesday, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
An AARP-trained instructor offers a two-day classroom defensive driver course for potential discounts in car insurance. To register, call Bob Fish at 363-0455.
January 10
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
January 11
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
January 11
After-school Science: Winter Survival
Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.
Elementary-school students can discover how wild animals such as birds, rabbits and deer keep warm and survive the winter. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander will lead the children in a hands-on experiment.
January 11
Family Story Hour
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children two years of age on up to second graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills.
January 11
Doug George on “What Iroquois Prophets Foresee”
Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
Did the Iroquois seers predict global climate change and its catastrophic weather changes? Doug George-Kanentiio, journalist and Iroquois historian, reveals the prophetic warnings of Handsome Lake and other Iroquois seers and how they seem to be coming to pass.
January 12
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
January 14
Family Super Saturday
Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
OPL’s Megan Gillander hosts a one-hour program of stories, songs and activities for two-year olds on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians. This month’s special guest is Shirlee Winder, who will present Native American stories and culture.
January 16
Martin Luther King, Jr., Day (observed)
Monday
Oneida Public Library will be closed Monday, January 16, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. The library will be open as usual on Tuesday, January 17, at 9:00 a.m.
January 17
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
January 18
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
January 18
Pushing the Limits Book Club
Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.
Professor Jen Herzog leads an adult discussion group on contemporary works of fiction that illustrate cutting-edge science. First up in this four-session monthly series is Clive Cussler’s “Arctic Drift,” which explores survival under extreme climatic conditions. Books are supplied by the library.
January 18
Family Story Hour: Game Night
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Board games are back for family fun. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts a Game Night for young children two years of age on up to second graders and their parents or guardians. The library’s new board games will be on hand, but families are encouraged to bring their own games and share them with others.
January 19
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
January 24
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
January 24
Following the Trail of Laura Ingalls Wilder
Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Former teachers Patricia Albaugh and Ann Smith provide a show and tell of their recent pilgrimage to the sites associated with the Ingalls and Wilder families.
January 25
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
January 25
Family Story Hour: Humphrey the Hamster
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The OPL joins the Oneida Schools for the One District One Book community event in which families are encouraged to read with their young children Betty Birney’s “The World according to Humphrey.” OPL’s Megan Gillander has planned a special Family Story Hour around the library’s very own pet hamster. “Hamster refreshments” will be served.
January 26
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
January 26
Book Talk with Madis Senner
Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
Madis Senner, author of the recently released “Sacred Sites in North Star Country,” will introduce the book’s presentation of historical and religious movements in Upstate New York that helped change the world and the sacred places that he contends inspired them.
January 31
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
February 1
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
February 1
Family Story Hour
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children two years of age on up to second graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills.
February 2
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
Leave a Reply