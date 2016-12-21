Griffo questions governor’s proposal to impose fee on Upstate ride-sharing users Falso Service Experts donates, installs new furnace for Vietnam veteran » OPL January calendar – Jan. 1 through Feb. 4, 2017 January 3 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander. January 4 Tech Help Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. January 4 Family Story Hour Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children two years of age on up to second graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills. January 5 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander. January 5 OPL Board of Trustees Meeting Thursday at 7:00 p.m. The Oneida Public Library Board of Trustees will hold its next meeting in the library’s Local History Room, 220 Broad St. The meeting is open to the public and is handicapped accessible. January 9 and 10 AARP’S Driver Safety Program Monday and Tuesday, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. An AARP-trained instructor offers a two-day classroom defensive driver course for potential discounts in car insurance. To register, call Bob Fish at 363-0455. January 10 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander. January 11 Tech Help Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. January 11 After-school Science: Winter Survival Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. Elementary-school students can discover how wild animals such as birds, rabbits and deer keep warm and survive the winter. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander will lead the children in a hands-on experiment. January 11 Family Story Hour Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children two years of age on up to second graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills. January 11 Doug George on “What Iroquois Prophets Foresee” Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Did the Iroquois seers predict global climate change and its catastrophic weather changes? Doug George-Kanentiio, journalist and Iroquois historian, reveals the prophetic warnings of Handsome Lake and other Iroquois seers and how they seem to be coming to pass. January 12 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander. January 14 Family Super Saturday Saturday at 11:00 a.m. OPL’s Megan Gillander hosts a one-hour program of stories, songs and activities for two-year olds on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians. This month’s special guest is Shirlee Winder, who will present Native American stories and culture. January 16 Martin Luther King, Jr., Day (observed) Monday Oneida Public Library will be closed Monday, January 16, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. The library will be open as usual on Tuesday, January 17, at 9:00 a.m. January 17 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander. January 18 Tech Help Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. January 18 Pushing the Limits Book Club Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Professor Jen Herzog leads an adult discussion group on contemporary works of fiction that illustrate cutting-edge science. First up in this four-session monthly series is Clive Cussler’s “Arctic Drift,” which explores survival under extreme climatic conditions. Books are supplied by the library. January 18 Family Story Hour: Game Night Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Board games are back for family fun. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts a Game Night for young children two years of age on up to second graders and their parents or guardians. The library’s new board games will be on hand, but families are encouraged to bring their own games and share them with others. January 19 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander. January 24 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander. January 24 Following the Trail of Laura Ingalls Wilder Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Former teachers Patricia Albaugh and Ann Smith provide a show and tell of their recent pilgrimage to the sites associated with the Ingalls and Wilder families. January 25 Tech Help Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. January 25 Family Story Hour: Humphrey the Hamster Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The OPL joins the Oneida Schools for the One District One Book community event in which families are encouraged to read with their young children Betty Birney’s “The World according to Humphrey.” OPL’s Megan Gillander has planned a special Family Story Hour around the library’s very own pet hamster. “Hamster refreshments” will be served. January 26 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander. January 26 Book Talk with Madis Senner Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Madis Senner, author of the recently released “Sacred Sites in North Star Country,” will introduce the book’s presentation of historical and religious movements in Upstate New York that helped change the world and the sacred places that he contends inspired them. January 31 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander. February 1 Tech Help Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. February 1 Family Story Hour Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children two years of age on up to second graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills. February 2 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander. Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Related

Previously Previously Select Month December 2016 (226) November 2016 (327) October 2016 (379) September 2016 (381) August 2016 (373) July 2016 (392) June 2016 (404) May 2016 (479) April 2016 (337) March 2016 (258) February 2016 (141) January 2016 (148) December 2015 (124) November 2015 (149) October 2015 (205) September 2015 (115) August 2015 (132) July 2015 (125) June 2015 (170) May 2015 (164) April 2015 (136) March 2015 (152) February 2015 (119) January 2015 (132) December 2014 (151) November 2014 (152) October 2014 (209) September 2014 (172) August 2014 (179) July 2014 (202) June 2014 (199) May 2014 (249) April 2014 (246) March 2014 (217) February 2014 (184) January 2014 (207) December 2013 (205) November 2013 (308) October 2013 (294) September 2013 (286) August 2013 (275) July 2013 (277) June 2013 (319) May 2013 (411) April 2013 (403) March 2013 (432) February 2013 (395) January 2013 (315) December 2012 (347) November 2012 (439) October 2012 (499) September 2012 (474) August 2012 (360) July 2012 (228) June 2012 (252) May 2012 (273) April 2012 (299) March 2012 (286) February 2012 (289) January 2012 (279) December 2011 (258) November 2011 (328) October 2011 (362) September 2011 (324) August 2011 (257) July 2011 (281) June 2011 (292) May 2011 (359) April 2011 (335) March 2011 (321) February 2011 (275) January 2011 (291) December 2010 (280) November 2010 (343) October 2010 (343) September 2010 (336) August 2010 (300) July 2010 (359) June 2010 (329) May 2010 (332) April 2010 (370) March 2010 (417) February 2010 (326) January 2010 (291) December 2009 (280) November 2009 (389) October 2009 (524) September 2009 (383) August 2009 (246) July 2009 (254) June 2009 (248) May 2009 (158) April 2009 (87)