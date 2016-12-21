«  
OPL January calendar – Jan. 1 through Feb. 4, 2017

Oneida Public Library

January 3

Ready To Read

Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.

 

January 4

Tech Help

Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.

 

January 4

Family Story Hour

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children two years of age on up to second graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills.

 

January 5

Ready To Read

Thursday at 10 a.m.

Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.

 

January 5

OPL Board of Trustees Meeting

Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

The Oneida Public Library Board of Trustees will hold its next meeting in the library’s  Local History Room, 220 Broad St. The meeting is open to the public and is handicapped accessible.

 

January 9 and 10

AARP’S Driver Safety Program

Monday and Tuesday, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

An AARP-trained instructor offers a two-day classroom defensive driver course for potential discounts in car insurance. To register, call Bob Fish at 363-0455.

 

January 10

Ready To Read

Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.

 

January 11

Tech Help

Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.

 

January 11

After-school Science: Winter Survival

Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

Elementary-school students can discover how wild animals such as birds, rabbits and deer keep warm and survive the winter. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander will lead the children in a hands-on experiment.

 

January 11

Family Story Hour

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children two years of age on up to second graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills.

 

January 11

Doug George on “What Iroquois Prophets Foresee”

Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Did the Iroquois seers predict global climate change and its catastrophic weather changes? Doug George-Kanentiio, journalist and Iroquois historian, reveals the prophetic warnings of Handsome Lake and other Iroquois seers and how they seem to be coming to pass.

 

January 12

Ready To Read

Thursday at 10 a.m.

Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.

 

January 14

Family Super Saturday

Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

OPL’s Megan Gillander hosts a one-hour program of stories, songs and activities for two-year olds on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians. This month’s special guest is Shirlee Winder, who will present Native American stories and culture.

 

January 16

Martin Luther King, Jr., Day (observed)

Monday

Oneida Public Library will be closed Monday, January 16, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. The library will be open as usual on Tuesday, January 17, at 9:00 a.m.

 

January 17

Ready To Read

Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.

 

January 18

Tech Help

Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.

 

January 18

Pushing the Limits Book Club

Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

Professor Jen Herzog leads an adult discussion group on contemporary works of fiction that illustrate cutting-edge science. First up in this four-session monthly series is Clive Cussler’s “Arctic Drift,” which explores survival under extreme climatic conditions. Books are supplied by the library.

 

January 18

Family Story Hour: Game Night

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Board games are back for family fun. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts a Game Night for young children two years of age on up to second graders and their parents or guardians. The library’s new board games will be on hand, but families are encouraged to bring their own games and share them with others.

 

January 19

Ready To Read

Thursday at 10 a.m.

Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.

 

January 24

Ready To Read

Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.

 

January 24

Following the Trail of Laura Ingalls Wilder

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Former teachers Patricia Albaugh and Ann Smith provide a show and tell of their recent pilgrimage to the sites associated with the Ingalls and Wilder families.

 

January 25

Tech Help

Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.

 

January 25

Family Story Hour: Humphrey the Hamster

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The OPL joins the Oneida Schools for the One District One Book community event in which families are encouraged to read with their young children Betty Birney’s “The World according to Humphrey.” OPL’s Megan Gillander has planned a special Family Story Hour around the library’s very own pet hamster. “Hamster refreshments” will be served.

 

January 26

Ready To Read

Thursday at 10 a.m.

Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.

 

January 26

Book Talk with Madis Senner

Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Madis Senner, author of the recently released “Sacred Sites in North Star Country,” will introduce the book’s presentation of historical and religious movements in Upstate New York that helped change the world and the sacred places that he contends inspired them.

 

January 31

Ready To Read

Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.

 

February 1

Tech Help

Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.

 

February 1

Family Story Hour

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children two years of age on up to second graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills.

 

February 2

Ready To Read

Thursday at 10 a.m.

Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.

