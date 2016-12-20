Syracuse man arrested on aggravated DWI charges

On Dec. 17, 2016, State Police arrested Curtis Parks, 45, of 330 W. Ostrander Ave., Syracuse, for felony aggravated DWI (prior in 10 years), a class E felony and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a class E felony, following a traffic stop on Fay Road in Geddes.
Parks’s reportable BAC was .20 percent. He was arraigned in Geddes Town Court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $2,500 cash bail or $3,000 bail bond.
Parks is scheduled back in Geddes Town Court Jan. 4, 2017, at 4 p.m. Parks was also charged with operating without an interlock device (1198.9D).
Leave a Reply