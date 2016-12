Police seek public assistance identifying individual in security camera photo

State Police in Oneida is seeking public assistance with identifying the individual in the photos above in regards to several identity theft cases in the following areas:

Evans Mills

Watertown

Sandy Creek

Whitesboro

Utica

If anyone recognizes the individual in the photos above is asked to contact Investigator Andrew Wilmot at Troop D Headquarters in Oneida at (315) 366-6043. All calls can remain anonymous.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest