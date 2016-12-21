Underage drinking initiative in Onondaga County leads to three arrests

On Dec. 16, 2016, State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Onondaga County. Troopers checked 16 establishments in the towns of DeWitt, Manlius and Salina. The detail resulted in 3 arrests at three different liquor stores:

Jaleel M. Durden, age 21, from Lakeview Avenue Syracuse, NY was arrested for Selling alcohol to a person under 21, and Prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, for selling alcohol to our undercover operative while working at the Nice N Easy/Citgo, 3100 Erie Blvd East Dewitt.

Seth K. Donahue, age 27, from Liberty Street in Syracuse, was arrested for Selling alcohol to a person under 21, and Prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage the same charges, for selling alcohol to our undercover operative while working at Pascale’s Liquor Square 3150 Erie Blvd East Dewitt.

Daniel F. Rakoske, age 50, from Warren Street Fayetteville, was arrested for Selling alcohol to a person under 21, and Prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage the same charges, for selling alcohol to our undercover operative while working at Express Mart 224 W. Genesee Street Fayetteville.

All three suspects were issued appearance tickets to appear in Court at a later date.

The following establishments were checked and found to be compliant:

Quickway, 106 Molloy Road, Mattydale

Express Mart, 6589 Thompson Road, Syracuse

Seniora Pizzaria, 6325 Thompson Road, Syracuse

Kwik Fill, 6259 Thompson Road, Syracuse

Byrne Dairy, 6215 Thompson Road, Syracuse

Tops Express Gas Station, 4600 E Genesee St., Dewitt

Wegmans, 5789 E Genesee St., Fayetteville

Liquor City, 6793 E Genesee St., Fayetteville

Mobil Gas station, 6895 E Genesee St., Fayetteville

Tops Supermarket, 5351 N. Burdick St., Fayetteville

Rite-Aid Pharmacy, 101 Towne Drive, Fayetteville

Superior Discount Wine and Liquor, 105 Towne Drive, Fayetteville

The State Police would like to commend these businesses in Onondaga County for their compliance during the initiative and is grateful for their support in preventing underage drinking.

