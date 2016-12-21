Morrisville Public Library news

We are closed this week and will reopen on Tuesday January 3 at 10am! The Library staff and the Board of Trustees wish you all a happy and wonderful holiday season!

Please join us for Kiddies Korner, our preschool story hour! Bring your toddler or preschool child in on Tuesday January 3 at 10:00am. Help us enjoy the topic, “Happy Birthday!” Stories, finger plays, a craft and more! If you cannot make that day, please join us on Tuesday January 10 for “Let it Snow!”

In the New Year we have: Essential Oils on Thursday January 5 at 6:30pm! Join Robin Suarez as she shares with you how to better your life naturally. Essential oils are natural aromatic compounds found in flowers, seeds, bark, roots and other parts of plants. You can use them in various different ways! Come see how!

We will be showing, the deeply humanistic movie, Sully, on Friday January 6 at 7:00pm for our teen/adult movie night! It is rated PG-13 so we will not allow kids under 13 in without a parent or guardian. As always, we provide the popcorn; you bring your beverage!

Family Bingo is back on Friday January 13 at 6:30pm! Bring the family in and play a game or two. All kids are guaranteed a prize and adults play for fun! Refreshments will be provided!

We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12pm to 8pm, Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 8pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm.

