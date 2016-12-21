OPL brightens up Christmas break with Roald Dahl movie fest

Young students on Christmas vacation are invited to attend one or more movie matinees at Oneida Public Library that showcase on the library’s wide screen film adaptations of Roald Dahl’s popular children’s books: “Matilda” on Tuesday, Dec. 27; “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on Thursday, Dec. 29; and “The BFG” on Friday, Dec. 30. All showings are at 11:00 a.m.

“Matilda” (1996), starring Danny DeVito, tells the tale of a clever little girl who holds her own against the worst parents and school principal imaginable. Tim Burton’s 2005 adaptation of Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” stars Johnny Depp as the eccentric Willie Wonka who guides young Charlie through his bizarre candy factory. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the recently released “The BFG” brings to life young Sophie’s encounter with the Big Friendly Giant, who becomes an outcast among giants because he refuses to eat children.

The showings are free, as is the popcorn that will be served. For more information about the program, stop by the Oneida Library, 220 Broad St., or call 315-363-3050.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

