Visiting Nurse Association of Central New York Named as a Top Agency

The Visiting Nurse Association of Central New York, a division of VNA Homecare, has been named a Top Agency of the 2016 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. For more than ten years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies and highlights the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.

The ranking is developed by ABILITY Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare, and sponsored by DecisionHealth, publisher of: Home Health Line, The Complete Home Health ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Coding Manual and The Home Health Coding Center.

“Improving quality of care and the patient experience continue to underpin a rapidly evolving healthcare environment,” said Christine Lang, Senior Director, Product Management for ABILITY Network. “At the same time, tracking, measuring and interpreting data that support these efforts is becoming more complex. The 2016 HomeCare Elite winners have demonstrated the highest-quality care in their communities, which is a remarkable achievement. We congratulate The Visiting Nurse Association of Central New York on being one of the top home care agencies in the country.”

VNA Homecare President & CEO Kate Rolf credits the Visiting Nurse Association of Central New York’s ability to achieve recognition as one of the HomeCare Elite to the agency’s commitment to delivering an unprecedented level of care specifically designed to meet the needs of their patients.

“The Visiting Nurse Association of Central New York is honored to once again be counted among the top home health care providers in the nation,” Rolf said. “We are constantly seeking new ways to improve the quality of care and positive outcomes for our patients, and this award is another indication of our deep commitment to maintaining, restoring and promoting the health and independence of those we serve.”

“We are proud to recognize the HomeCare Elite agencies for demonstrating a commitment to improving quality patient care at low costs. The clinical best practices and data tracking skills these agencies have implemented can position them for future success in government programs such as value-based purchasing and star ratings,” said Marci Heydt, Senior Content Manager, DecisionHealth.

Winners are ranked by an analysis of publicly available performance measures in quality outcomes, best practice (process measure) implementation, patient experience (Home Health CAHPS®), quality improvement and consistency, and financial performance. In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least one outcome in Home Health Compare. Out of 9,406 agencies considered, 2,353 are recognized on the 2016 HomeCare Elite winners list overall.

The entire list of 2016 HomeCare Elite agencies can be downloaded by visiting the ABILITY Network website atwww.abilitynetwork.com/homecare-elite.

