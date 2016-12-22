Griffo statement urging governor to sign bill reimbursing counties for cost of legal services for the poor

State Senator Joseph Griffo released the following statement Tuesday concerning legislation (S8114) sent to the Governor today that would require the state to fully reimburse all counties for the cost of legal services for the poor. If the Governor doesn’t act on this bill by Dec. 30, it will automatically become law. If signed, the full cost of indigent legal services would be gradually shifted to the state by April 1, 2023:

Every citizen has the constitutional right to an attorney, but this responsibility should not be placed upon the shoulders of fiscally-stressed counties as the result of another unfunded mandate. The fairness of our criminal justice system for the poorest of our citizens depends upon a consistent level of support for legal services from region to region across the state, and I urge the Governor to sign this important legislation. This legislation was prompted by court action that required the state to fund public defense in only five counties, which didn’t go far enough. We expect all counties to be treated fairly and receive the same level of resources, and we shouldn’t pick and choose who gets fairer justice over others. This will offer some relief to the budgets of our counties, while also ensuring that hard-working public defenders can provide the proper attention these cases deserve.

