State Bar: Cuomo should sign indigent legal services bill

New York State Bar Association President Claire P. Gutekunst today urged Governor Andrew Cuomo to sign a bill (S.8114) requiring the state government to assume, over a seven-year period, the costs of providing indigent criminal defense services, which are now financed by county governments.

“This measure represents a major advance in providing quality legal representation to low-income criminal defendants, as required by the U.S. Constitution,” Gutekunst said.

“We commend Senator John DeFrancisco and Assemblywoman Patricia Fahey for their leadership in sponsoring this critical legislation. We urge the governor to sign the bill into law.”

The 74,000-member New York State Bar Association is the largest voluntary state bar association in the nation. It was founded in 1876.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

