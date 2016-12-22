Remsen man arrested for DWI

State Police in Remsen arrested 28-year-old Joshua A. Buck of Remsen for driving while intoxicated, following a disabled vehicle investigation, on State Route 12, in Remsen.

On Dec. 17, 2016, at approximately 9 p.m., Buck was operating a 2009 Subaru Legacy westbound on Old State Route 12 in Remsen. Buck ran a stop sign, lost control of the vehicle and exited the west shoulder of State Route 12, before becoming disabled in a snow bank.

After further investigation, Buck was charged with DWI, failure to stop at a stop sign, moving from lane unsafely and unlawful possession of marijuana.Buck

Buck was issued tickets and released; he is scheduled to appear in Remsen Town Court Jan. 11, 2017, at 6 p.m.

