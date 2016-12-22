«  
  »

Remsen man arrested for DWI

buck-joshua-1State Police in Remsen arrested 28-year-old Joshua A. Buck of Remsen for driving while intoxicated, following a disabled vehicle investigation, on State Route 12, in Remsen.

On Dec. 17, 2016, at approximately 9 p.m., Buck was operating a 2009 Subaru Legacy westbound on Old State Route 12 in Remsen. Buck ran a stop sign, lost control of the vehicle and exited the west shoulder of State Route 12, before becoming disabled in a snow bank.

After further investigation, Buck was charged with DWI, failure to stop at a stop sign, moving from lane unsafely and unlawful possession of marijuana.Buck

Buck was issued tickets and released; he is scheduled to appear in Remsen Town Court Jan. 11, 2017, at 6 p.m.

December 22nd, 2016 | Category: Crime, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  