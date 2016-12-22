Crofton of Oneida achieves fall 2016 dean’s list at Belmont University

Emily Crofton, a Oneida native, qualified for the fall 2016 dean’s list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 30 percent of Belmont’s 7,700 students qualified for the Fall 2016 Dean’s List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies.

It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

