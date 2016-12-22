Afriyie Named Multiple All-American

Colgate Junior Earns Second-Team from AFCA, STATS FCS; Third from Associated Press, College Sports Madness

Pat Afriyie has been a popular pick on the postseason All-America awards circuit.

Colgate’s junior defensive end finds himself on four different All-America teams, including Tuesday’s announcement that he is a second-team member of the STATS FCS squad.

Afriyie also was a second-team pick by the American Football Coaches Association and a third-team selection by Associated Press. College Sports Madness kicked off the postseason awards bonanza by naming Afriyie to its third team earlier this month.

The Sandy Hook, Connecticut, native earned ECAC Division I FCS and Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year honors after posting 10 sacks for minus-83 yards and 21 tackles-for-loss for minus-108 yards. Afriyie led the Patriot League and finished fourth nationally in both of those categories.

He was an ECAC All-Star and All-Patriot League First Team selection for the second year in a row.

Afriyie also is the first Colgate All-America football player since Gavin McCarney, Jordan McCord and Ryan Risch all earned second- or third-team status after the 2012 Patriot League championship season.

Defense Leads National Stats

With just the FCS championship game to be played, Colgate appears all set to lead its division in both rushing defense and sacks per game.

The Raiders held their opponents to a program record 69.4 rushing yards per game to finish just ahead of Central Arkansas (72.8) and Princeton (80.1). In quarterback sacks, Colgate registered 3.40 per game to edge Alcorn State (3.36) and Saint Francis (Pa.) (3.25).

