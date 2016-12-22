#TakeTrumpOn: CNY residents speak out against Trump’s climate rollbacks, urge Cuomo to lead with state budget

Climate Denying President-Elect a Direct Threat to CNY

President-elect Donald Trump has announced an oil tycoon as the nation’s top diplomat, as well as climate deniers to lead federal agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and the Energy Department. Now, Utica and Central New York residents are rallying against Trump’s anti-climate agenda, and calling on New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo to take Trump on.

The Governor’s upcoming State Budget – which is to be released in early January, will be his first major proposal under a Trump presidency, and, in it, he has the opportunity to send a message to the rest of the country that New York is prepared to lead, and rejects the dangerous anti-climate agenda of the Trump administration.

This is one of seven events held statewide on the issue. The President-elect’s threats to renege on the Paris Climate Agreement, and to undo clean air and water protections, will place the lives of Central New Yorkers in direct danger. Our region is already feeling the devastation of climate change, such as floods, droughts, and air that is unsafe to breathe, as well as a tremendous increase in recent years of dangerous “bomb” trains passing through our community, taking volatile crude off to the global market.

When: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Utica Public Library, 303 Genesee St., Utica, Music Room, second floor. Parking is in the rear of the library. The Library is across the street from the Munson-Williams-Proctor Institute.

Who: Central New York Citizens in Action, Inc., Citizen Action of New York, Environmental Advocates of New York, Working Families Organization, United University Professions, Sierra Club, Labor Religion Coalition of New York.

