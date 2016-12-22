Holiday hours for Landfill Office and Recycling Center

On Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, the Landfill Office will close at 11:30 a.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, all landfill operations including the ARC MRF (recycling Center) will,close at 10:45 a.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, Dec. 25, 2016 – the landfill office, all landfill operations and the ARC MRF (recycling center) will be closed in observance of Christmas.

Transfer Station Holiday Hours:

The Buyea Road, Cazenovia, Sullivan Transfer Stations will be conducting normal hours of operation Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

The Hamilton transfer station will conduct normal hours on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

All four transfer stations: Buyea Road, Cazenovia, Hamilton and Sullivan will be open Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2016) from 7:10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

