Hamilton Public Library news

Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 10:30 a.m. – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is held in the children’s story room, led by Early Childhood Educator, Hilary Virgil. Story Time for preschoolers will be held in the community room and led by guest teacher Joan Ford. Special music time will follow. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.



The Hamilton Public Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. We wish you all a merry and happy New Year!

Searching for that perfect holiday gift? Why not give the gift of reading! Consider sponsoring a child for one year through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Our Library helps the Literacy Coalition of Madison County manage the Hamilton Area Imagination Library Program. This program offers the opportunity for all Hamilton Central School District residents under the age of five to enroll to receive a brand new, high-quality, and age-appropriate book to keep each month. Early literacy research indicates the most effective approach toward kindergarten readiness is giving each child a print-rich environment with more books in the home. By sponsoring a child, your gift of $25 allows 12 books in their name to be delivered right to the child’s home—you are helping us continue to keep this wonderful program going and foster early literacy for as many children in our community as possible.

To make a tax deductible donation for this program, sponsors may write a check to the Hamilton Public Library with a note that it’s intended for the Hamilton Area Imagination Library in the memo line. For more information about enrolling your child to receive books through this program, or about making a donation to sponsor a child, please contact our program partner Maureen Fox at (315) 824-1427.

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/.

From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information: http://www.facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Please visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

