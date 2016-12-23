Canastota man charged with providing alcohol to teens

Oneida-based state police charged Erik F. Swan, 39, of Seneca Turnpike, Canastota, with four counts of first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and one count of forcible touching following an incident at his residence Monday afternoon.

An investigation by troopers and BCI investigators revealed that between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Swan provided liquor to four teenagers while at his residence, and they became intoxicated as a result. Swan was also accused of groping a

Swan was also accused of groping a 17-year-old female during this time. Swan was arrested at his residence and transported to the Oneida state police barracks for processing. Swan was arraigned in the Town of Lincoln Court and remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Lenox town court on January 3, 2017.

Swan was arraigned in Lincoln Town Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bail bond and is scheduled to appear in Lenox Town Court Jan. 3, 2017.

