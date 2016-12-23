Speeding driver arrested for DWI in Bridgeport

Sullivan-based state police charged a Minoa man with DWI after stopping him for speeding in Sullivan Monday evening.

At approximately 10:35 p.m. Dec. 19, Trooper Andrew Lipuma observed a 2002 Lexus SC430 traveling eastbound on State Route 31 in Bridgeport at 71 mph in a 55 mph zone. Lipuma stopped the vehicle and interviewed the driver, Matthew J. Szuba, age 54, of Helfer Lane, Minoa.

Lipuma observed the odor of alcoholic beverage on Szuba’s breath and sobriety tests indicated he was intoxicated. Szuba was taken into custody for DWI and transported to the state police barracks in Sullivan, where a breath test determined Szuba’s blood-alcohol content to be .16 percent.

Szuba was ticketed for DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 percent or greater and speeding and is to appear in Sullivan Town Court Dec. 27, 2016.

