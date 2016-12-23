Single-car crash leads to DWI charge in Vernon

Oneida-based state police charged a Vernon man with DWI after his vehicle slid into a ditch in the town of Vernon Tuesday evening.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. Dec. 20, Oneida County 911 dispatched Trooper Nathan Pearson to a one-car property damage accident on Indian Town Road in the town of Vernon.

The operator of the vehicle, Seth C. Conley, 26, of Route 26, Vernon, stated he was driving his 2007 Chevrolet Malibu southwest on Indian Town Road when he swerved to miss deer crossing the roadway and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle spun clockwise, drove off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

While interviewing Conley, Pearson observed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. Sobriety tests indicated Conley was intoxicated and he was taken into custody for DWI. He was transported to the Oneida state police barracks, where a breath test determined that Conley’s blood-alcohol content was .13 percent.

Conley was charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 percent greater and arraigned in Vernon Town Court. Conley was released to reappear at a later date.

