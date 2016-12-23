Preservation League seeks examples of Excellence in Preservation from around NYS

The Preservation League of New York State is seeking nominations for its 2017 Excellence in Historic Preservation Awards, which recognize significant achievements in historic preservation throughout New York State. The nominations must be submitted digitally by February 10, 2017. The awards will be presented in May, 2017.

“Preservation and reuse of our historic buildings is fundamental to the economic revitalization of our cities, towns, and villages,” said Jay DiLorenzo, President of the Preservation League. “The restoration of our historic neighborhoods, Main Streets, and underutilized buildings continues to create jobs, provide housing, promote tourism, stimulate private investment, and conserve energy, resources, and open space. Our annual Awards program allows us to highlight projects that offer new examples of best practices in historic preservation.”

The League especially encourages nominations that may provide case studies or models incorporating energy efficiency, adaptive reuse, or New York’s Rehabilitation Tax Credit program.

To review the guidelines and download a nomination form, please visit the Preservation League’s website at www.preservenys.org. For additional information on the awards contact the Preservation League office at 518-462-5658 x17; or by email at awards@preservenys.org.

The 2016 Excellence Award recipients were: The Renaissance Albany Hotel (Historic DeWitt Clinton Hotel) – Albany; Apple Store, Upper East Side – Manhattan; United Nations Campus Headquarters Glazed Façades Replacement – Manhattan; Babcock Shattuck House – Syracuse; Spirit of Life & Spencer Trask Memorial – Saratoga Springs; 845 Commons (Historic Mica Insulator Co. Building) – Schenectady; T. G. Hawkes Glass Co. Apartments – Corning; and Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock.

