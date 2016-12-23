Schneiderman statement on Obama’s dismantling of Muslim registry

“I applaud President Obama for his decision to dismantle NSEERS, the idle and ineffective federal registry that targeted Muslims and undermined our core values. As I wrote earlier this week , the program was a law enforcement failure that left in place a regulatory framework that could be used to create President-elect Trump’s promised unconstitutional Muslim registry. This is a win for civil rights and for smart, effective law enforcement, as well as for the strong coalition of advocacy organizations and others who fought to dismantle this discriminatory tool. My office will continue do everything it can to protect the rights of all New Yorkers, and ensure equal justice under the law for all, regardless of religion or national origin.”

