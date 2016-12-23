Miss Earth Recognized by County Supervisors

Miss Earth United States 2016, Corrin Stellakis, was recognized by the Madison County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 20 for her exceptional talent and dedication as an environmental advocate.

Chairman John Becker presented Stellakis with a Proclamation and said, “The Madison County Board of Supervisors recognizes the exceptional talent, dedication and achievements of Miss Stellakis and extend our heartfelt congratulations and sincere best wishes for continued success in her future endeavors.”

“As Miss Earth United States 2016 my platform is ‘Creating a Chain Reaction for Change.’ It centers on education, and encouraging individuals from all generations to aid in the cause of creating a more sustainable Earth.

“I worked with World Missions Outreach, and have a trip to Nicaragua this March to give the commencement address at the school WMO built for the children. I will spend a week there in hopes of bringing joy to their lives, smiles to their faces, and love to their hearts.”

She is a pageant coach: teaching interview preparation, on stage question practice, evening gown walk, bathing suit walk, public speaking, runway, hair, Makeup, fitness programming and much more.

Currently, Stellakis is in college majoring in Communication and Social Interaction, and double minoring in Health Science and Psychology. “I am in the process of earning my Personal Training Certification because I am a fitness enthusiast and believe in keeping both my mind and body healthy.”

She worked with the Onondaga Lake Clean Up, building bird boxes and surveying habitat structures on the coastline of Onondaga Lake. She is an Onondaga Lake conservation corps volunteer and participated in habitat restoration and stewardship activities that will ultimately enhance the sustainability of Onondaga Lake.

Stellakis, a resident of of Sullivan, competed in several beauty pageants since winning Miss Jr. Oz in 2012. She competed in the state finals for Miss Earth Untied States and won. This prompted a trip to Washington, D.C. where she competed for the Miss Earth United States 2016 representing New York state.

She won the title of Miss Earth United States 2016 becoming the United States representative to the Miss Earth 2016 in the Philippines. She competed with 82 other delegates from around the world and achieved a top eight placement. As a Miss Earth delegate, Corrin shared her environmental advocacy and passion for water conservation.

