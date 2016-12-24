Oneida Police Department blotter

On Dec. 14, 2016, Michael S. Smith Jr., 28, of 236 Liberty St., Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held on $300 cash or $500 bond, pending further court action.

On Dec. 14, 2016, a 16-year-old male was arrested for grand larceny in the third degree. It is alleged that the male stole in excess of $9000 cash. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court proceedings.

On Dec. 22, 2016, Lisa M. Tobin, 28, of 203 High St., apt. 1, Canastota, was charged with disobeying a traffic control device and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. She was released on traffic tickets to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date.

On Dec. 21, 2016, Melissa J. Relyea, 22, of 3505 Oswego Rd., Blossvale, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants each charging her with petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance pending further court action.

On Dec. 21, 2016, Katrena O. Eldridge, 18, of 133 North Genesee St., Utica, and a 16 year old female were each charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree. They were released on appearance tickets to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date.

On Dec. 20, 2016, Michael L. Loetz, 46, of 7113 New Yorker Apartments, Canastota, was charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree, providing a false written statement and falsely reporting an incident in the third degree. He was released on appearance tickets to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

