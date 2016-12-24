Sherrill Manufacturing factory tour

Join us Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for a discussion and factory tour of silverware maker Sherrill Manufacturing and its Liberty Tabletop line of cutlery.

Silverware has been made in Sherrill since 1914, starting with Oneida Community, Ltd. and continuing today with Sherrill Manufacturing. Explore the history of the craft that made Madison County known throughout the country. Learn about utopian origins of Oneida silverware and its unique legacy in American history, and then go behind the scenes for a first-hand glimpse of America’s only silverware manufacturers, Liberty Tabletop, located in the historic Oneida Community Ltd. factory buildings.

Tickets are $5 for members of the Oneida Community Mansion House, and $7 for non-members. Students (ages 8 & up) are $3. Guests will assemble at the Mansion House before the factory tour. Call 315.363.0745 to make your reservation.

The Oneida Community Mansion House was the residence of the 19th century utopian Oneida Community (1848 – 1880). OCMH preserves, collects and interprets material culture, intangible heritage, and five historic buildings, situated on 33 acres of landscaped lawns and gardens.

OCMH is a National Historic Landmark and chartered by the New York State Department of Education.

The House is open for visitors Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday from Noon until 4:00 pm. Guided tours are provided (with admission) Wednesday through Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Oneida Community Mansion House is located at 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida. For more informaiton, call 315.363.0745 or visit www.oneidacommunity.org.

