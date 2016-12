Free tickets to 90s concert/Utica Public Library

On Tuesday, Jan 31st at 6:30 pm, the Utica Public Library will screen the 1995 film “Clueless” to help celebrate the 90s.

Everyone who attends the screening will be eligible to win a ticket to the upcoming “I Love the 90’s Tour: The Party Continues.”

Two free tickets will be given away in a drawing, so there will be two different winners. The film is rated PG-13 and is free to the public. Call 735-2279 with any questions.

