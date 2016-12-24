Liminal Umbra Exhibit at Cogar Gallery

Herkimer College’s Cogar Gallery will feature the Liminal Umbra exhibit from Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, through Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

The exhibit features Cliché verre styled work by artist Rita Lombardi. Cliché verre is a combination of painting and/or drawing with photography. In brief, it is a method of etching, painting or drawing on a transparent surface such as glass, thin paper or film, and then printing the resulting image on a light sensitive paper in a photographic darkroom.

Lombardi is an assistant professor of photography at Pratt Munson-Williams-Proctor. Her work has been exhibited in museums and galleries nationally; in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Louisville, and throughout New England.

An artist reception will be held Sunday, January 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Cogar Gallery. The Gallery is open to the public free of charge from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. when the College is open.

For more information, visit www.herkimer.edu/cogar.

