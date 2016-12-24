Community Bank helps community with charity drives

Community Bank N.A. branches across Madison and Oneida counties are helping spread holiday cheer this season by lending a hand to neighbors in need. From Chittenango to Rome, branches across the region are sponsoring or independently organizing charity drives for local community members and families.

Whether it’s purchasing a Christmas celebration for kids or participating in a food basket drive for local pantries, Community Bank’s goal is to make a significant local impact by bringing extra holiday joy to local community members, children and families.

“Lending extra support to those who need it most in our community is extremely important to Community Bank N.A.,” said Paul Lepore, Community Bank N.A. regional manager. “We are more than a bank, we are members of the community, and going the extra mile for our neighbors is a fundamental part of our values.”

Community Bank invites the community to consider learning more about or supporting one of the many causes the bank is supporting this holiday season.

Specific local activities include:

Chittenango branch donated food to the Sullivan Food Pantry and adopted a family from Madison County to purchase Christmas gifts for. The branch is also a donation location for Toys for Tots.

branch donated food to the Sullivan Food Pantry and adopted a family from Madison County to purchase Christmas gifts for. The branch is also a donation location for Toys for Tots. Oneida (585 Main St.) branch is participating in the Hospice Christmas Tree Donation program. Employees and customers are encouraged to take cards off the tree in the lobby to make a donation.

branch is participating in the Hospice Christmas Tree Donation program. Employees and customers are encouraged to take cards off the tree in the lobby to make a donation. Oneida (182 Main St.) branch sponsored two families this year to supply them with a more plentiful and pleasant holiday.

branch sponsored two families this year to supply them with a more plentiful and pleasant holiday. Rome branches are collecting food and toys for the Rome Rescue Mission and employees donated a basket for the silent auction at A Night of Holiday Magic to benefit Project Fibonacci, hosted by ANDRO Computational Solutions LLC. Rome, Griffiss Park is also a donation location for Toys for Tots.

branches are collecting food and toys for the Rome Rescue Mission and employees donated a basket for the silent auction at A Night of Holiday Magic to benefit Project Fibonacci, hosted by ANDRO Computational Solutions LLC. Rome, Griffiss Park is also a donation location for Toys for Tots. Canastota branch is participating in Trees for Troops and purchased a tree to be sent to an active-duty service man/woman and their family. The branch is also a donation location for Toys for Tots.

Visit your local Community Bank N.A. branch to learn how to help those in need this holiday season in your town.

