County takes top honors at APWA dinner

Madison County took top honors during the Central Branch of the American Public Works Association’s during the 2016 Annual Awards dinner November 17 at the Rusty Rail in Canastota.

Madison County’s Dept. of Solid Waste was awarded Environmental Project of the Year for its ARE Park Water and Sewer Infrastructure Project. These projects are key to attracting future businesses to the Agricultural and Renewable Energy Park on Buyea Road in Lincoln.

Transportation Project of the Year went to the Madison County Highway Department for replacement of the Eaton Road Bridge over the Electric Light Stream. They also received an award for MBC Milling and Resurfacing on Route 690 and Route 31 projects.

The state Department of Transportation and Madison County were honored for the replacement of the North Court Street Bridge over CSX Rails in Wampsville.

Photos and descriptions of the Highway Departments projects can be viewed in the lobby of the County Office Building in Wampsville. The water tower can be viewed at the Main Landfill on Buyea Road.

The Awards are selected by the Board of Directors consisting of 17 members voted into office annually and sworn in at the Awards Banquet Ceremony. The projects are deemed worthy of award when something special or unusual or noteworthy makes the project stand out from other similar projects. Typically, awarded projects also provide substantial benefits by promoting Public Works services and demonstrate excellent public stewardship.

