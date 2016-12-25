Verona man charged in Canastota burglary

Oneida-based state police charged Craig R. Bean, 30, of Happy Valley Road, Verona, with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, after a report of a break-in in Lenox Friday morning.

At approximately 8 a.m. Dec. 23, Troopers Christopher Budlong and Thomas Watts were dispatched by Madison County 911 to a reported burglary at the Community Action building on New Commerce Drive in Canastota.

Employees stated they found someone had entered the building overnight by climbing through a window and there was a quantity of cash missing from an office.

The troopers investigation quickly developed a suspect, and Bean was located in the area. Footprints found in the snow outside the window of the building matched the footwear that Bean was wearing.

Bean was transported to the state police barracks in Oneida for further interview, where he eventually confessed to being responsible for the burglary. Bean was arraigned in Lenox Town Court on the felony charge of third-degree burglary and remanded to Madison County jail in lieu of $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond.

