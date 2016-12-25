Chittenango man charged with DWI after 3 car accident

Sullivan based state police charged a Chittenango man with DWI after he allegedly caused a three-car crash in Sullivan Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. Dec. 20, Madison County 911 dispatched Trooper Valerie Sgarlata to investigate a three-car personal injury accident on State Route 5 at Whisper Ridge Road.

The accident investigation revealed that a 2010 Ford Focus operated by Stephanie R. Burrows, 29, of Chittenango, was stopped on Route 5 facing east awaiting another vehicle in front of it to make a left turn with an eastbound 2014 Dodge pickup operated by Douglas A. Loucks, 76, of Canastota, stopped directly behind the Burrows vehicle.

A 1988 Dodge pickup operated by Michael L. Purcell, 47, was eastbound on Route 5 and failed to observe the other eastbound vehicles had stopped. The Purcell vehicle rear-ended the Loucks vehicle, forcing it into the rear of the Burrows vehicle.

Loucks and his passenger Jeanette Loucks, 70, complained of back pain and neck pain respectively. Purcell and Burrows reported no injuries. While Sgarlata interviewed Purcell, she observed an open beer in Purcell’s vehicle and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

Purcell was very belligerent with the first responders and yelling at the other people involved in the accident. Purcell refused to perform any sobriety testing and was taken into custody for DWI. A search of Purcell revealed he possessed a smoking pipe and baggie containing a quantity of marijuana on his person.

While being placed into a patrol vehicle, Purcell began to resist and tried to pull away from law enforcement officers. Purcell was transported to the Sullivan state police barracks for processing, where he refused to allow himself to be fingerprinted.

Purcell was arraigned in Chittenango Village Court on the charges of DWI, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, unlawful possession of marijuana and numerous traffic charges.

He was remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Sullivan Town Court Jan. 3, 2017.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

