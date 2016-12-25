Red Cross responds to Cortland County fire

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting a family of four displaced by an overnight fire on Cutler School Road in the town of Summer Hill.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross provides shelter, food and emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood, teaches skills that save lives, provides international humanitarian aid and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

