Resident celebrating 106th birthday

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 10:15 a.m. in the Beach Dining room at HomeLife at Folts and Folts-Claxton we will be having a concert and birthday celebration in honor of Alexandria Near’s 106th birthday. For more information, email Angie Dorantes at adorantes@foltscenterhomes.

