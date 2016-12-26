Syracuse Hancock International Airport installs FuelRod kiosks

Syracuse Hancock International Airport is pleased to announce that we have installed FuelRod kiosks throughout the Terminal. FuelRods are the first reusable, portable charging system that allows you to fuel (charge) your mobile device on the go, and then recharge or swap for a fresh one.

The machines are located at three post-security locations; near the Dunkin Donuts kiosk, in the North Concourse near Gate 21 and in the South Concourse near Gate 3.

The kiosks only accept credit cards and the cost of the device is $20. The device includes adapters for both Android and Apple devices that are yours to keep, at no additional charge and will provide up to eight hours of talk time on your smartphone or nearly four hours of usage on your tablet. They are rechargeable with any USB adaptor or, can be swapped out for no charge at any FuelRod Swapbox kiosk.

FuelRod Swapbox kiosks are located at a growing number of locations in the U.S. and Europe, including a number of airports. The devices also make great stocking stuffers for just about anyone on your Christmas list and with the promo code JINGLE are $2 off through Jan. 3, 2017.

For more information, visit http://www.fuel-rod.com/.

