DiNapoli statement in response to misconduct of former pension fund employee » “One Man, Two Guvnors” opens Jan. 13 Jan. 13 through 28, 2017 Early Bird Pricing (Ends December 31, 2017 ) $17 Fridays & Saturdays (Normally $20) $15 Thursdays & Sundays (Normally $17) Visit www.cnyplayhouse.com to purchase tickets or call 315-885-8960 or email rsvp@cnyplayhouse.com for reservations. Greetings! The Central New York Playhouse is proud to present One Man, Two Guvnors. One Man, Two Guvnors runs for 10 performances ( January 13-28 ). Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 pm ; Sundays at 2 pm . Early Bird Pricing ends December 31 . Call runs for 10 performances (). Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at; Sundays at. Early Bird Pricing ends. Call 315-885-8960 for reservations, purchase tickets at www.cnyplayhouse.com/ melegrana Cast/Production Team:

Stanley: Josh Taylor

Alfie: Binaifer Dabu

Rachel: Lauren Puente

Dolly: Katie Deferio

Charlie: Jim Magnarelli

Pauline: Alicia Cobb

Alan: Chris Lupia

Dangle: Alan Stillman

Lloyd: Rich Bocek

Gareth: Abel Searor

Police: Nicolas Maclane

Bartender: Derek Powell

Taxi Driver: Dennis Willard Francis: Josh MeleStanley: Josh TaylorAlfie: Binaifer DabuRachel: Lauren PuenteDolly: Katie DeferioCharlie: Jim MagnarelliPauline: Alicia CobbAlan: Chris LupiaDangle: Alan StillmanLloyd: Rich BocekGareth: Abel SearorPolice: Nicolas MaclaneBartender: Derek PowellTaxi Driver: Dennis Willard Director: Dustin Czarny

Producer: Patricia Catchouny

Stage Manager: Rachel Briscoe

Music Director: Abel Searor

Choreographer: Kelsie Deyo

Costumer: Barb Toman

Scenic Carpenter: Chris Lupia

Scenic Artist: Karen Greenfield

Sound Designer: Robert G. Searle

Lighting Designer: Liam Fitzpatrick

Run crew: Corey Simon Brighton, England. 1963. Change is in the air, and Francis Henshall is looking to make his mark. Fired from a skiffle band and in search of work, he finds himself employed by small-time gangster Roscoe Crabbe, in town to collect a fee from his fiancee’s gangster father. But Roscoe is really Rachel, posing as her own dead brother, herself in love with Stanley Stubbers (her brother’s killer) who, in turn, becomes our hero’s other ‘guvnor’. Fighting a mounting sense of confusion, Francis goes out of his way to serve both bosses. But with the distractions of a pneumatic book keeper, a self-important actor and select members of the criminal fraternity (not to mention his own mammoth appetite) to contend with, how long can he keep them apart? Richard Bean’s hilarious comedy received 5-star reviews from every London newspaper and was the hit of the 2012 Broadway

season. January 13 at 8pm , Saturday January 14 at 8pm or Sunday January 15 at 2pm . Please reserve critics passes by contacting our box office at We are opening our first weekend to critical review. Performances onor. Please reserve critics passes by contacting our box office at rsvp@cnyplayhouse.com or 315-885-8960 . Arrangements can also be made for other performances/rehearsals in some cases. For more information about this show including ticket sales, please visit our website at www.cnyplayhouse.com , or call (315) 885-8960 to make reservations. About the Central New York Playhouse The Central New York Playhouse is a 501c3 organization and artistic home in Syracuse, providing a venue uniquely dedicated to local performers and theatrical entertainment in a friendly, open and creative atmosphere. Our 4500 square foot space is located at 3649 Erie Blvd E Suite # B201 Syracuse, NY 13214 in the second level of Shoppingtown Mall, near Mall Entrance 4. We produce a variety of entertainment including plays, musicals, cabarets, improvisational and stand-up comedy shows. We welcome your patronage and support. We hope to see you at the show! Sincerely, The Central New York Playhouse Staff Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Related

Previously Previously Select Month December 2016 (262) November 2016 (327) October 2016 (379) September 2016 (381) August 2016 (373) July 2016 (392) June 2016 (404) May 2016 (479) April 2016 (337) March 2016 (258) February 2016 (141) January 2016 (148) December 2015 (124) November 2015 (149) October 2015 (205) September 2015 (115) August 2015 (132) July 2015 (125) June 2015 (170) May 2015 (164) April 2015 (136) March 2015 (152) February 2015 (119) January 2015 (132) December 2014 (151) November 2014 (152) October 2014 (209) September 2014 (172) August 2014 (179) July 2014 (202) June 2014 (199) May 2014 (249) April 2014 (246) March 2014 (217) February 2014 (184) January 2014 (207) December 2013 (205) November 2013 (308) October 2013 (294) September 2013 (286) August 2013 (275) July 2013 (277) June 2013 (319) May 2013 (411) April 2013 (403) March 2013 (432) February 2013 (395) January 2013 (315) December 2012 (347) November 2012 (439) October 2012 (499) September 2012 (474) August 2012 (360) July 2012 (228) June 2012 (252) May 2012 (273) April 2012 (299) March 2012 (286) February 2012 (289) January 2012 (279) December 2011 (258) November 2011 (328) October 2011 (362) September 2011 (324) August 2011 (257) July 2011 (281) June 2011 (292) May 2011 (359) April 2011 (335) March 2011 (321) February 2011 (275) January 2011 (291) December 2010 (280) November 2010 (343) October 2010 (343) September 2010 (336) August 2010 (300) July 2010 (359) June 2010 (329) May 2010 (332) April 2010 (370) March 2010 (417) February 2010 (326) January 2010 (291) December 2009 (280) November 2009 (389) October 2009 (524) September 2009 (383) August 2009 (246) July 2009 (254) June 2009 (248) May 2009 (158) April 2009 (87)