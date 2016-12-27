“One Man, Two Guvnors” opens Jan. 13

Early Bird Pricing
(Ends December 31, 2017)
$17 Fridays & Saturdays (Normally $20)
$15 Thursdays & Sundays (Normally $17)
Visit www.cnyplayhouse.com to purchase tickets or call 315-885-8960 or email rsvp@cnyplayhouse.com for reservations.
The Central New York Playhouse is proud to present One Man, Two Guvnors.
One Man, Two Guvnors runs for 10 performances (January 13-28). Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 2 pm. Early Bird Pricing ends December 31. Call 315-885-8960 for reservations, purchase tickets at www.cnyplayhouse.com/
Cast/Production Team:
Francis: Josh Mele
Director: Dustin Czarny
Stanley: Josh Taylor
Alfie: Binaifer Dabu
Rachel: Lauren Puente
Dolly: Katie Deferio
Charlie: Jim Magnarelli
Pauline: Alicia Cobb
Alan: Chris Lupia
Dangle: Alan Stillman
Lloyd: Rich Bocek
Gareth: Abel Searor
Police: Nicolas Maclane
Bartender: Derek Powell
Taxi Driver: Dennis Willard
Director: Dustin Czarny
Producer: Patricia Catchouny
Stage Manager: Rachel Briscoe
Music Director: Abel Searor
Choreographer: Kelsie Deyo
Costumer: Barb Toman
Scenic Carpenter: Chris Lupia
Scenic Artist: Karen Greenfield
Sound Designer: Robert G. Searle
Lighting Designer: Liam Fitzpatrick
Run crew: Corey Simon
Brighton, England. 1963. Change is in the air, and Francis Henshall is looking to make his mark. Fired from a skiffle band and in search of work, he finds himself employed by small-time gangster Roscoe Crabbe, in town to collect a fee from his fiancee’s gangster father. But Roscoe is really Rachel, posing as her own dead brother, herself in love with Stanley Stubbers (her brother’s killer) who, in turn, becomes our hero’s other ‘guvnor’. Fighting a mounting sense of confusion, Francis goes out of his way to serve both bosses. But with the distractions of a pneumatic book keeper, a self-important actor and select members of the criminal fraternity (not to mention his own mammoth appetite) to contend with, how long can he keep them apart? Richard Bean’s hilarious comedy received 5-star reviews from every London newspaper and was the hit of the 2012 Broadway
season.
We are opening our first weekend to critical review. Performances on January 13 at 8pm, Saturday January 14 at 8pm or Sunday January 15 at 2pm. Please reserve critics passes by contacting our box office at rsvp@cnyplayhouse.com or 315-885-8960. Arrangements can also be made for other performances/rehearsals in some cases.
For more information about this show including ticket sales, please visit our website at www.cnyplayhouse.com, or call (315) 885-8960 to make reservations.
About the Central New York Playhouse
The Central New York Playhouse is a 501c3 organization and artistic home in Syracuse, providing a venue uniquely dedicated to local performers and theatrical entertainment in a friendly, open and creative atmosphere. Our 4500 square foot space is located at 3649 Erie Blvd E Suite # B201 Syracuse, NY 13214 in the second level of Shoppingtown Mall, near Mall Entrance 4. We produce a variety of entertainment including plays, musicals, cabarets, improvisational and stand-up comedy shows. We welcome your patronage and support.
