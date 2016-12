Bridgeport resident receives Lourdes University academic scholarship

Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio, is pleased to announce that Bridgeport resident Kristin A. Donovan has received the Lourdes Deans Scholarship which provides up to $20,000 over four years in tuition assistance. Donovan is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing degree.

Approximately 75 deans scholarships are awarded each year. To renew the scholarship, students must maintain full-time enrollment at Lourdes University with a minimum 2.75 GPA.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest