Oneida Common Council announces special meeting

The Oneida Common Council will hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, in the Common Council Chambers in the municipal building at 109 N. Main St., Oneida.

The purpose of the meeting is year-end closeout.

*Call to Order / Pledge of Allegiance / Moment of Silence / Roll Call

Close out the books for the year.

